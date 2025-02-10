Abu Dhabi has emerged as a leader in the Middle East’s hospitality sector, achieving one of the highest guest hotel engagement rates globally with an impressive 86% response rate to online guest reviews.

Based on TrustYou data, this milestone underscores the emirate’s commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality and fostering meaningful connections with visitors, says the study.

According to data released by the Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi hotels received 2.411 million guests during the first five months of last year.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism, DCT Abu Dhabi, emphasised the dedication of the local hospitality industry: "Our partners from the hospitality industry are committed to delivering the best experience Abu Dhabi visitors can get. We work closely with them to achieve the highest levels of guest satisfaction across all-star ratings."

In the same context, Sultan Al Awani, Inspection Section Head of Licensing & Regulatory Compliance Department, emphasised the importance of quality in the hospitality sector, stating: "Achieving such accomplishments reflects the continuous dedication to implementing strict monitoring standards and reinforcing the commitment to quality. We work closely with all hotel establishments to deliver exceptional experiences that meet visitor expectations."

Mohammed Al Khazraji, Compliance and Quality Monitoring Lead, explained: "Positive interaction with guest feedback is a vital indicator of the commitment of Abu Dhabi's hotel establishments to the highest quality standards. We continue to enhance this approach by implementing innovative monitoring policies that support the continuous improvement of guest experiences."

This remarkable achievement reflects the collaborative efforts of Abu Dhabi's hoteliers and service providers, who prioritise timely and thoughtful responses to guest feedback. By engaging directly with guests online, the city continues to set the standard for hospitality excellence in the region.

Commenting on the importance of managing online feedback, Mohamad Masri, Managing Director of BizGate Consultancies, highlighted: "Smart hoteliers work hard to protect and maintain their online reputation. Achieving such high engagement requires commitment and strategy, and our region has been particularly active in owning this space."

The 86% response rate is a testament to the proactive approach adopted by Abu Dhabi’s hoteliers, further solidifying the Emirates as a top-tier global destination. By leveraging technology and adopting best practices, Abu Dhabi’s hospitality sector continues to raise the bar for guest satisfaction and experience.

The number of hotel establishments in Abu Dhabi stood at 169, offering 34,079 rooms. This includes 126 hotels with 28,600 rooms and 43 hotel apartments with 5,476 rooms. - TradeArabia News Service

