UAE - Helped by three events, Abu Dhabi posted its highest August hotel occupancy on record, according to preliminary data from CoStar, a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets.

August 2024 (year-over-year % change):

• Occupancy: 75.9% (+10.5%)

• Average daily rate (ADR): AED434.30 (+8.0%)

• Revenue per available room (RevPAR): AED329.80 (+19.3%)

Abu Dhabi saw its highest daily occupancy level (83.7%) and RevPAR (AED368.16) on August 14 – the first night of the 2024 International Chess Festival.

The market’s highest ADR (AED455.49) was posted on UFC Fight Night (August 3).

The 2024 Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition started on August 31, pushing occupancy to 72.2%, and ADR and RevPAR to AED442.53 and AED319.39, respectively.

