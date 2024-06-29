The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Department have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate knowledge sharing and attract more visitors to their museums, a report said.

The partnership, signed by Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Under-Secretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, and Saeed Al Samahi, General Director of Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Department, will allow the entities to exchange knowledge and expertise, develop joint training programmes, and engage local and global tourists through joint marketing and promotional activities, Emirates News Agency, WAM, said.

This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to promoting the cultural heritage of Abu Dhabi and Fujairah by exchanging artefacts and artworks, which will attract greater numbers of visitors and deepen public understanding of their respective histories.

Al Hosani said this MoU enables collaboration between the two museums through joint programmes and promotions. He added that highlighting both emirates' rich artistic and cultural heritage will foster pride in national identity and promote cross-cultural understanding.

Al Samahi said: "This collaboration will open new prospects for all emirates in the UAE to exchange tourism experiences and explore pioneering practices, as we work to make Fujairah an attractive destination for both domestic and international tourism.”

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).