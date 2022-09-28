Egypt - The Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS) issued on Tuesday a press release on the country’s tourism inflows in response to World Tourism Day, which falls on 27 September.

The day marks the establishment of the World Tourism Organisation (WTO) in 1970 and has been celebrated since 1980. The event aims to enhance awareness among the international community on the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political, and economic values.

The celebration this year will be held under the slogan ‘Rethinking tourism’ in Indonesia.

The most important indicators are as follows:

The number of tourists visiting from all over the world reached 4.9 million tourists during the first half (1H) of 2022, compared to 1H 2021’s 2.6 million — an increase of 85.4%.

Eastern Europe contributed the most tourism to Egypt, recording 50.6% of all tourism in 2021, followed by the Middle East by 18.9%, Western Europe by 16.4%, and finally Africa by 7.1%.

The total number of tourists from Arab countries was two million in 2021, compared to 0.9 million in 2020 — an increase of 114.9%.

Furthermore, the number of nights spent by tourists reached 52.6 million nights during 1H 2022, compared to 1H 2021’s 32.2 million nights — an increase of 63.6%.

