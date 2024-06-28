The U.S. auto safety regulator said on Friday it has opened a recall query into over 120,000 Honda Ridgeline U.S. vehicles over rear-view camera (RVC) failures.

The U.S National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the query concerned the model year 2017-2019 of Honda Ridgeline vehicles.

The RVC wire harness was manufactured with a material which was susceptible to breakage upon repeated opening and closing of the tailgate, which ultimately leads to a complete loss of RVC function, the NHTSA said.

Honda has identified a replacement harness manufactured by a new supplier with improved material properties to withstand wear from bending, the regulator added.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)