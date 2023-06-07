Ras Al Khaimah's transport authority Rakta has launched a new system by which taxis can be booked by scanning QR codes, that are placed around the emirate.

This is in line with the authority's vision of "pioneering in regulating the transportation sector and ensuring the provision of safe, reliable and smart transportation services.” The QR code booking system has been launched to provide new smart and innovative channels to request taxi services, and works based on the customer's location.

Mohamed Hashem Esmaeel, Director of Control and Operation Department, confirmed that this service is unique, detailing the process.

The customer scans the QR code on the mobile phone and then enters personal data. The system then automatically determines the location of the customer and sends requests to taxis available in the nearby areas. The taxis are equipped with smart meters which receive the request. The driver can then respond to it from the taxi.

The pre-order service was initially offered in hospitals and health centres throughout the emirate, and is currently being expanded to meet the needs of customers and improve the quality of life in the emirate.

