On Wednesday, the Integrated Transport Centre announced a temporary ban on certain vehicles entering Abu Dhabi. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses used for transporting workers to Abu Dhabi will be restricted from entering Abu Dhabi Island. This temporary ban is scheduled to be effective from Friday, December 1, 2023, to Monday, December 4, 2023.

Authorities said entrances, including Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Mussafah Bridge, Al Maqta Bridge will be off limits to some heavy vehicles from 12pm on December 1 to until 1am on December 4.

However, exempted from this temporary truck ban are vehicles used by public sanitation companies and logistic support services, the authority noted. ITC urged road users to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.

The temporary restrictions coincides with the celebration of UAE Union Day holidays. Both government and private sector employees are set to enjoy an extended weekend from December 2 to 4, with work resuming on December 5 (Tuesday). Additionally, public sector employees will be working from home on Friday, December 1.

Sheikh Zayed Festival has unveiled an exciting roster of grand, unique, and highly anticipated events, activities, and shows in honour of the 52nd National Day. The Festival grounds and pavilions will come alive with a dynamic array of celebrations, featuring the Union Parade, breathtaking fireworks displays, mesmerising drone shows, captivating Emirates Fountain performances, the International Civilisations Parade, and an assortment of cultural, heritage, and entertainment festivities.

From riveting competitions to dazzling prizes, the 52nd Union Day celebrations promise to enchant visitors throughout the festival. The Union Parade, scheduled for December 3rd, embodies a national image expressing patriotism and a deep sense of belonging to the nation and its leadership.

Abu Dhabi City Municipality has adorned the streets with 4,800 lights. Installed across Abu Dhabi Island and its outskirts, the geometric shapes grace key locations such as Abu Dhabi Corniche Street and main highways, including Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Sheikh Zayed Street, and Airport Street. The diverse yet harmonious designs represent the nation's spirit and joy during National Day celebrations.

