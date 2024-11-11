ABU DHABI - Al Seer Marine and Damen International, affiliated with Damen Shipyards Group, have further solidified their strategic partnership with the expansion of their joint venture, Dune.

Established in 2022, the joint venture initially focused on naval shipbuilding. Now, expanding its operations, Dune is entering the commercial shipbuilding market. This strategic move strengthens its position as a global leader in the maritime industry.

Beyond shipbuilding, Dune offers a range of specialised services, including technical, operational, and commercial vessel management; new build project management; operational and financial business management; and international maritime business facilitation, including global sales and acquisitions of commercial and naval vessels from the UAE.

Guy Neivens, CEO of Al Seer Marine, stated, “By leveraging our advanced manufacturing capabilities and extensive UAE-based production facilities, coupled with Damen’s family robust shipyards in the region, we are confident in our ability to deliver innovative and efficient maritime solutions. In 2025 alone, we anticipate producing over 26 vessels, all constructed within the UAE to serve both domestic and international clients.”

Bolstered by a robust pipeline of both naval and commercial projects, the joint venture is well-positioned to drive significant growth and innovation. By harnessing cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT, and advanced manufacturing techniques, Dune will optimise efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and deliver exceptional maritime solutions.

Annelies Damen, Board Member of Damen International, said, “We are excited to further strengthen our partnership with Al Seer Marine through our joint venture in the UAE. The establishment of Damen International and Dune are all part of our new strong foundation in the UAE for our future growth. Dune will utilise cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our maritime clients.”