(TAP) - Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy Fatma Chiboub Thabet welcomed, during her meeting held on Saturday, with General Manager of BYD Middle East and Africa, AD Huang «the excellent Tunisian-Chinese relations in various areas.»

She added that «the investment areas will certainly boost joint cooperation with the Chinese BYD group, a leader in the automobile industry, motorcycles, electric buses and the rechargeable battery industry.»

The minister also spoke of the Tunisian expertise in the field of the car components industry, stressing that a significant number of global companies have expressed their interest in investing in Tunisia and launching new projects in the automotive components industry, the ministry said in a statement released on Saturday.

The minister highlighted that the development of electric transport will help reduce carbon, greenhouse gas emissions as well as energy costs at the national level «as the transport sector in Tunisia is the one that consumes the highest levels of hydrocarbons.»

AD Huang, who is accompanied by a high-level delegation, expressed will to invest in Tunisia and contribute to the development of the electric transport sector as well as provide smart solutions in the field of renewable energy.

The international group «BYD» is based in over 40 countries and creates nearly 600,000 jobs worldwide.

It is considered the 2nd supplier, internationally, in the rechargeable battery industry with the presentation of 15 patents daily in the field of electric transport.

The group's Tunisian subsidiary was created in 2017. It invests in clean energy and in the automobile and electric bus industry as well as rechargeable batteries. The subsidiary is divided into three units.

The meeting, which was attended by a delegation from the group's subsidiary in Tunisia "Helios Tunisie", made it possible to review the prospects for cooperation and investment between the two parties in the fields of electric transport, research and development as well as in industry, renewable energy, storage and electrical transport.

