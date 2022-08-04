Nigeria - The Group Managing Director of Temple Group Limited, Prince Segun Obayendo, has called on the government and private sector to continue in their support to the transportation sector, being a major economic driver in the country.

Obayendo made this call during his goodwill message at the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration (CIoTA) 2022 Mid-Year Induction Ceremony which took place in Lagos and had in attendance, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladehinde, the President of CIoTA, Dr Bashir Jamoh and many other distinguished personalities in the sector.

The event had the theme, ‘Building Professional Career in the Transport Industry,’ where a total of 151 new members were inducted, comprising a fresh set of 58 members and 93 Associate Members.

Addressing the guests, Obayendo emphasised that, “The Nigeria transportation sector, when professionally managed, is a vast sector for revenue generation. I always believe that a vibrant and efficient transport system will enhance Nigeria’s economic, developmental and strategic roles in the global system/economy.

“As we all know, there is a direct correlation between transport and economic wealth and CIoTA has a major role to play in harnessing this wealth. As CIoTANS, we must work within our environment and help the government to achieve and sustain an efficient transport system that allows easier movement of people and goods from households to their destinations.

“I must congratulate and welcome all the inductees into the CIoTA family. Transportation is an integral part of our everyday life. High engagement and involvement of the growing number of professional transport administrators in the sector would gradually result in a low unemployment rate.”

Similarly, the Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos State, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, remarked that the state is committed to meeting the transport needs of the Lagos teeming population through the introduction of Lagos Bus Services Limited, among others.

He went ahead to explain the ongoing projects currently under execution in the bid to continue providing a well-structured transport system that would address traffic gridlocks across the metropolis.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).