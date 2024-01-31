Riyadh: The Transport General Authority (TGA) said in a press release issued today that the number of Saudi seafarers has increased by 30%, bringing the total number of individuals registered until last year to over 2,000.



According to TGA, Saudi seafarers, performing various specific functions, such as in electronic technology, captains, surface officers, first officers, engineer officers, chief engineers, radio workers in the Global Distress System and Maritime Safety System (GMDSS system), sailors, ship security officers, experienced navigators, and surface navigators are highly efficient and capable, and have contributed to the progress and development of the Saudi naval fleet and to the re-election of the Kingdom as a member of the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for 2024-2025.



TGA, the release said, has approved six national entities specialized in maritime education and training: the College of Maritime Studies in Jeddah, the Ports Academy for Maritime Studies in Dammam, the Saudi International Institute in Al-Khobar, the National Maritime Academy in Jubail, the Maritime Training Center at Aramco in Ras Tanura, the Azda Institute for Maritime Training in Ras Tanura, and SMTC Training center.



According to the release, by entering partnerships with the most important and efficient global bodies and institutions in the field of maritime education and training, TGA seeks to qualify and develop Saudis' capability to contribute to the maritime future, and enhance the Kingdom's global position.