Saudi Arabia - The Helicopter Company (THC), fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has signed a deal with Altanfeethi, the leading executive terminals operator, to explore urban air mobility (UAM) and passenger transportation solutions.

UAM offers safe and secure air transportation of passengers in an urban environment and integrates into a multimodal transportation system.

Vision 2030 ambitions to enhance economic prosperity and develop urban air mobility solutions in the kingdom, as well as the growing number of passengers, has increased the demand for streamlined and well-organised transport services. This makes the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between THC and Altanfeethi pertinent now and in the future.

Best-in-class services

Captain Arnaud Martinez, THC chief executive officer, said: “Altanfeethi is well-known and respected in the industry for providing best-in-class services to the most discerning travellers. Together, we will make visiting Saudi Arabia even more enjoyable for the visitors, building on the kingdom’s reputation for embodying the legendary warmth and spirit of Arabian hospitality.”

Gelban bin Mohammed AlGelban, Altanfeethi chief executive officer, commented: "We take pride in partnering with THC to enhance the customer experience through offering transportation services to and from Altanfeethi airport terminals.

“These terminals serve as guests' first introduction to our country's hospitality culture across all airports in the kingdom. Altanfeethi's collaborations and initiatives play a vital role in achieving the goals of the local civil aviation strategy."

