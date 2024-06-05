Riyadh – Supplai, an innovative freight logistics solution, has expanded to Saudi Arabia with AstroLabs, the Gulf’s leading business expansion platform, according to a press release.

Set to launch in (Q3) of 2024, the company plans to forge new and strategic partnerships with key industry leaders to transform the Kingdom’s freight industry and propel it forward into the digital era.

The launch backs supplai’s objectives to deliver advanced logistical efficiency in addition to contributing to lowering the carbon footprint across the logistics industry in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

With the participation of other industry partners, supplai aims to leverage a full engine of innovation to boost digital transformation in the Kingdom.

Azmi Negro, CEO and Founder of supplai, commented: “Our commitment to leveraging digital transformation and technology to unlock the full potential of every transporter’s cargo waste will set a revolutionary industry equilibrium, paving the way for a greener and more efficient future.”

Alex Nicholls, director of expansion at AstroLabs, said: “Supported by professional expertise and innovative technology, supplai will play a pivotal role in the formation of a strong, tech-enabled, integrated freight transport supply chain to drive economic growth and business competitiveness in the country.”

“By expanding its profile and operations throughout the Kingdom, the logistics specialist is set to be part of transforming the country into a global logistics hub and leading industrial powerhouse in line with Vision 2030,” Nicholls added.

Meanwhile, the Saudi logistics sector is expected to account for 10% of the Kingdom’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, up from a current 6% by 2030, equating to around SAR 20.10 billion.

