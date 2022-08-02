Cairo – Egypt’s Suez Canal has recorded its highest-ever monthly revenue during July 2022, earning $704 million, compared to $531.8 million in July 2021.

This represents a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 32.4% or $172.2 million, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), Osama Rabie, said in a statement on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the number of ships transiting the canal amounted to 2,103 vessels in July 2022, compared to 1,670 vessels in the corresponding month in 2021, up by 25.9% or 433 ships.

Additionally, the canal’s net tonnage increased by 18.2% or 19.3 million tonnes YoY, reaching 125.1 million tonnes in July 2022, compared with 105.8 million tonnes in July 2021.

