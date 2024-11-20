The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) has announced a new warehouse project offering ultramodern ground-plus-mezzanine warehouse units, ideal for showrooms, experience centres, warehousing, light industrial assembly, and production.

The units, with sizes ranging from 144 sqm to 303 sq m, are designed for storage/production/assembly space on the ground floor; and office space on the mezzanine floor. A total of 19 units are available for annual leasing.

The units are currently under construction and will be operational in the second quarter of 2025.

On the new project, CEO Hussain Al Mahmoudi said: "SRTI Park has emerged as a dynamic hub for innovation and technology. We are now enhancing its appeal by inviting industries to set up operations by leasing our ready-made warehouses that offer innovative and advanced storage solutions with large areas and distinctive quality."

"The new project is in sync with our vision of making SRTI Park an integrated innovation hub, and thus contribute to Sharjah’s ambition of becoming a thriving R&D centre and a destination for innovation and technology-driven industries," he stated.

According to him, the warehouse units boast key features including high-end overhead doors sourced from Europe, access control for all warehouse units, integrated firefighting system, heavy vehicle/trailer access provisions and gated community with security.

Of the 19 units, 8 units come with full air conditioning (ground + mezzanine); 9 units with partial air conditioning (mezzanine only); 8 units designated for showroom/experience centre use; and 2 units designated solely for storage (without air conditioning or mezzanine floor). There is an option to combine two units for those looking for bigger spaces.

