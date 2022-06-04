SHARJAH - The Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) participated in the 9th edition of Air Cargo India 2022, held from 31st May to 2nd June in Mumbai, with the aim to adopt the latest trends and innovations in the aviation sector, and exchange expertise with key aviation experts from around the world.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of SAA, said, "We have been continuously participating in Air Cargo India as we recognise it an effective platform that brings together decision-makers, prominent figures, and specialists from prominent international airports, airlines, air freight companies, and technical and logistic providers under one roof to introduce the latest trends and innovations in the sector. The exhibition also acts as an important communication channel for us to strengthen our bilateral cooperation with our regional and international partners, besides attracting more potential partnerships to consolidate Sharjah Airport’s leading position regionally and internationally."

"We highlighted numerous airport services and facilities, as well as facilities provided by Sharjah Airport Cargo Centre during our participation in the event. The Asian market, especially the Indian market, is considered one of the most notable markets in the world. Sharjah Airport has given great importance to this market and is very proud of the many partners it has gained over the years. This is in line with the airport’s efforts to foster its cargo services, which have witnessed significant growth during the Q1 of 2022, recording over 39,566 tonnes, with an increased rate of 26.39 percent compared to the same period of last year," he added.

During the event, the SAA delegation held several extended meetings with representatives from the biggest air cargo companies in the world to discuss the latest trends and advancements and the future of the sector in the region and globally.

Moreover, the Sharjah Airport stand attracted great interest and was well received by visitors of the event who were briefed about the services and facilities, and innovative solutions that the airport provides to its customers and travellers.