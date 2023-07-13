Saudi Arabia - Schindler, one of the leading global suppliers of elevators, escalators, and associated services, said it has won a major supply contract from Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction company for a key phase of its urban giga mixed-use development in Makkah.

Confirming the big order, Schindler said it will build on the partnership with the Saudi developer, providing all the 150 elevators for the latest phase of Masar, a mega project featuring a range of hospitality projects, restaurants, and retail units.

As per the deal, it will install 150 elevators and escalators - of which 44 are Schindler 7000 units, 65 Schindler 5500, 36 Schindler 9300 escalators and five platform elevators.

These will help transport people and goods through the shops and restaurants at street level, and to the hotels above, it stated.

Schindler said it will be deploying its RISE (robotic installation system for elevators) for the installation of all the Schindler 7000 elevators, thus marking its first mission in Saudi Arabia.

Schindler RISE can autonomously operate around the clock, drilling and setting anchor bolts – improving the quality and speed of construction, as well as safety on-site, it added.

At ground level, Masar will be a pedestrian zone offering a safe and enjoyable visitor experience by eliminating motorized traffic, said a senior official.

"This is an impressive large-scale project that will enhance the urban quality of life for all visitors," remarked Julio Arce Hamelink, responsible for Europe South, Middle East, and Africa on Schindler’s Group Executive Committee.

"We’re proud to assist our customer and be involved in the development of Masar, providing our expertise and innovation to help ensure the project’s success," he stated.

Spanning 1.2 million sq m area, the Masar comes as part of Saudi government's plan to transform Makkah into one of the best cities in the world.

The development’s masterplan is based on a main two-way road, 80-m wide, which allows for the seamless movement of vehicles and buses to and from the Holy Mosque, according to Gulf Construction.

The two sides of the road will be separated by an urban cluster traversed by a pedestrian boulevard that will allow pilgrims to move easily to the Al Haram Al Sharif area from the western entrance of Makkah without hindering traffic flow.

The urban cluster, which extends through the length of the project, will host international hotels, commercial centres and retail outlets, green parks, government services complexes, medical and health centres, and many integrated cultural, recreational, and social amenities.

