Lisbon: Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim signed yesterday, on behalf of the minister of transport and logistics services and chairman of the board of directors of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), an agreement on air transport services with the Portuguese Ministry of Infrastructure.



The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Saudi-Portuguese Joint Committee meetings.



The agreement aims to establish scheduled international air services that ensure the highest levels of aviation safety and security, promote trade exchange, and support economic growth in the two friendly countries.