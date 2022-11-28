RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) has begun on Saturday implementing the use of new identity for towing vehicles, and vehicles that are used in transporting cars.



The new identity is distinguished by unified colors. It also includes several required signs and data that must be placed in the vehicles who work on the activities of towing and transporting cars in Saudi Arabia.



The TGA stated that those who obtained valid operating cards before the actual application of the new identity are excluded from the decision for a period of 1 year only.



The aim of the new identity is to develop the services that is provided to the beneficiaries, and also to strengthen the safety requirements during the transporting operations.



The new identity will also raise regulation and governance of the activity and combat commercial concealment in the sector, in a way that guarantees the improvement in the quality and efficiency of these services.



The TGA has called the establishments and individuals who work on these activities to visit its official website (tga.gov.sa) and view the regulation governing the activity, or call the authority via the unified number:19929 if they need more details.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).