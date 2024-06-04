Riyadh: The Transport General Authority (TGA) announced the provision of more than 5,000 taxis to serve pilgrims during the Hajj season of 1445 AH, as part of its efforts to offer an ideal journey for pilgrims.



The authority highlighted that the licensed taxis are equipped with the latest technologies to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for pilgrims. These features include live trip tracking, e-meters, and multiple payment methods including e-payments, ensuring easy and secure access to the Holy Mosque and central areas.



TGA ensures that the authorized carriers provide a perfect and safe experience for passengers by activating the e-meter during the journey. If the driver fails to comply, the passenger is entitled to a free ride. Drivers must adhere to privacy and traffic regulations, polite and respectful conduct with passengers, and wear the official uniform while on duty.



The authority emphasized the importance of passengers maintaining public etiquette inside the taxis, such as not smoking or eating, not exceeding the allowed number of seats, and not tampering with the equipment and stickers. Passengers must also fasten their seatbelts to ensure their safety during the journey.



The authority is committed to serving pilgrims throughout the Hajj season by responding to their reports and inquiries through official channels. Pilgrims can reach out by calling the unified number 19929 or through the X platform via the customer care account @TGA_CARE.