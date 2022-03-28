Jeddah: The Minister of Transport and Logistics Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser patronized today the signing ceremony of a five-year agreement between Jeddah Airports Company and “Dublin Airport” Company as a strategic partner for operational and logistic support at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The event was attended by the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Abdul Al-Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej; Irish Ambassador to the Kingdom Gerard McCoy; CEO of Matarat Holding Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Mowkley; and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jeddah Airports Company Raed Al-Mudayhim.



CEO Ryyan Tarabzoni signed for Jeddah Airports Company while CEO Dalton Philips signed for his side.



As per the agreement, Dublin Company will support and cooperate with Jeddah Airports Company to achieve integration in the operational and commercial dealings at King Abdulaziz International Airport in addition to transferring global knowledge and expertise to national cadres working at the airport to upgrade the quality of services provided.



Dublin Company will work on developing the operational aspect in line with future plans of Jeddah Airports Company to ensure a unique travel experience for passengers, achieve the highest standards of security, efficiency and operation and build strong alliances with employees, partners and investors to reflect a positive image of the Kingdom, the agreement stipulates.