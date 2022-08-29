Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) have signed today a Service-Level Agreement (SLA) to regulate joint activities as well as create and execute service-level operations and automation mechanisms at Jeddah Islamic Port to optimize efficiency, increase productivity, and enhance the customer experience.



The deal was co-signed in the presence of Engineer Suhail bin Mohammed Abanmi, ZATCA Governor, and Omar Bin Talal Hariri, Mawani President.



The agreement is a key chapter in the integrative collaboration between Mawani and ZATCA to define operational procedures and services that follow world-class operational standards under rules and regulations governing each entity’s activities in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) to bolster public-private partnerships and position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub.



The deal, which will soon be rolled out across other ports, will be instrumental in supporting the Fasah platform in addition to streamlining operational efficiency and boosting competitiveness at Saudi ports.



The partnership also aims for evolving to regulate joint activities in ports, integrate roles and responsibilities, outline service level requirements and escalation mechanisms for both parties, specify means to tackle operational challenges, and develop and perform service-level operations to raise operational efficiency and consolidate integration between Mawani, ZATCA, and concerned stakeholders in future port operations.



The latest agreement comes as part of Mawani’s efforts to enhance the business environment of Saudi ports and realize its strategic goals of facilitating trade and achieving customer satisfaction besides driving economic diversification and creating an attractive investment climate.