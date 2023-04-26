Jeddah: Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has announced the successful implementation of its operational plan for Ramadan in 1444 AH.

The number of passengers who used the Haramain High-Speed Railway during this period reached over 818,000, indicating a 265% increase compared to the same period last year.

Moreover, SAR operated over 2,540 trips, with the number of daily trips during the holy month exceeding 115, and a compliance schedule of more than 97%.



To cater to the increased demand during Ramadan, SAR increased the capacity of the Haramain High-Speed Railway by increasing the number of daily trips to over 100.

The railway operator made more than one million seats available across five train stations, providing passengers with a wider range of options to choose appropriate schedules of departure and arrival.