RIYADH — The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) announced the launch of a center of excellence for smart solutions to ease traffic congestion and facilitate the work of various government agencies across the Kingdom, using data and artificial intelligence. The center aims to enhance the quality of life for the city residents.



The announcement was made during the first Global Smart City Forum under the slogan of “A Better Life,” organized by SDAIA at the Riyadh Arena.



The center will work to employ data and artificial intelligence technologies to support efforts to reduce traffic congestion and facilitate smooth vehicular traffic, develop smart solutions for various government agencies, and support decision-making based on data to support efforts to reduce the level of congestion and enhance sustainability, efficiency and quality of life in cities.



It is noteworthy that the forum aims to form an ambitious vision for the future of cities using smart solutions and draw up basic rules that support city development plans to achieve sustainable urban development in a way that enhances the quality of life. It also supports the efforts of governments around the world in adopting innovative models for smart solutions that contribute to raising the level of services and public safety.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).