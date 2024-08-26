The Saudi Public Transport Company (Saptco) has signed a contract with Tabuk Municipality for the public bus transport project in Tabuk City.

The five-year contract, with a value of SAR83.999 million entails operating the public transport network (First Phase) in the Saudi city, said a filing on Saudi Exchange.

This contract is expected to have a positive financial impact on the financial statements of the during the second quarter of 2025, it said.

