Riyadh: The Saudi Railway Company (SAR) announced that the total number of passengers on the Kingdom's rail network has reached 2,221,225 during the first quarter of 2023, indicating an increased rate of 104% compared to the same period last year.



In its report on operational results and achievements, the SAR revealed that the number of journeys on the North, East, and Haramain High-Speed Rail networks reached 8,036 during the first three months of 2023. This represents an increase of 54% from the same period in 2022.



Moreover, the SAR stated that the volume of goods transported on the railway network amounted to 5.83 million tons during the first quarter of this year, an increase of 7% from the same period last year.

The preparedness of the railway network has also been nearly 100% during the first three months of this year.