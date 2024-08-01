Riyadh: The highway linking Saudi Arabia and Sultanate of Oman stands as a remarkable engineering feat in the heart of the Empty Quarter desert (Rub Al-Khali), serving as a vital artery that strengthens cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Oman across various fields. This crucial roadway stretches 564 kilometers, from the Batha Haradh intersection to the Empty Quarter border crossing. Its construction required over 1.3 million work hours and the use of 750 specialized pieces of heavy equipment to overcome the harsh desert environment.



The project was executed in two phases. The first phase involved the construction of a 319-kilometer road reaching the Shaybah oil field, while the second phase extended from Shaybah to the Empty Quarter border crossing with Oman, covering a distance of 246 kilometers.

The highway's design prioritized the highest traffic safety standards, incorporating 30 kilometers of night lighting, road markings spanning 12 million square meters, and reflective markers and warning signs. Additionally, rest stops for trucks and cars were provided on both sides of the road to ensure the safety and security of all users.



This strategic project will significantly enhance trade and tourism between Saudi Arabia and Oman, facilitating the movement of pilgrims and visitors to the holy sites. It also plays a pivotal role in achieving the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, solidifying the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub.