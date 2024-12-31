Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has commenced operational tests for a new freight train track outside the urban area of Al-Ahsa Governorate.

Freight train operations on the new track are scheduled to commence on January 28, 2025, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

The new route is part of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services, which aims to develop advanced and sustainable infrastructure to solidify Saudi Arabia's position as a global logistics hub. By relocating freight train traffic outside Al-Ahsa's urban area, the project enhances road safety, reduces traffic congestion, and improves traffic flow within the governorate.

Additionally, the new track increases the flexibility of freight movement between the King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and the Riyadh Dry Port, boosting operational efficiency and supporting the Kingdom's economic and population growth needs.

