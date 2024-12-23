YANBU — Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture and Chairman of the Board of the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) Abdulrahman Alfadley inaugurated the Yanbu Grain Handling Terminal at Yanbu Commercial Port on Sunday.

The terminal is operated by the National Grain Company. Several government and private sector officials attended the inaugural ceremony.



The Yanbu Grain Handling Terminal features a storage capacity of 156,000 tons, including 12 silos with a total capacity of 96,000 tons, a 650-meter conveyor belt, and the ability to discharge grain directly from ships at a rate of 800 tons per hour. Its annual handling capacity exceeds three million tons of grain.



The National Grain Company aims to enhance grain trade, handling, and storage through the Yanbu terminal, thereby strengthening supply chains and ensuring price stability in Saudi Arabia. The terminal provides logistical support to importers from both the public and private sectors.



The National Grain Company, established in 2020 as a strategic partnership between SALIC and Bahri, aims to meet the Kingdom's future feed grain requirements and bolster its competitive capabilities.

The Yanbu Grain Handling Terminal at Yanbu Commercial Port is envisioned to serve as a unique global logistics hub, connecting three continents, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

