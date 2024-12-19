Egypt and Belarus discussed the possibility of establishing a logistics zone for importing, manufacturing, and marketing grain products, according to a statement by the Cabinet.

The two sides addressed developing a center for grain trading and manufacturing to meet the Egyptian market’s needs and export to other markets in the region.

Kamel El-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, outlined this plan with Alexander Ogorodnikov, First Deputy Minister of Industry of Belarus, and delegations from five Belarusian companies.

The two ministers also stressed the importance of intensifying meetings between officials from both sides during the coming period to develop a roadmap for launching major cooperation in the industry field.

