Jeddah: King Abdullah Port has recently launched the "MSC Indus 2", provided by the leading global container shipping company, MSC, to help the port contribute to the development of the Kingdom's booming export market, by facilitating trade between North America and the Indian subcontinent, which is one of the Kingdom's major trading partners.



The port will provide highly efficient logistics services for containers transported on board MSC cargo ships arriving from the port of "Mundra", which is the largest private container port in India to King Abdullah Port, through the shipping line linking India and the main ports in the Mediterranean with the United States.

This service will also provide the necessary support for exporters to major European ports up to the port of "Halifax" in Canada, and then to the midwestern cities of the United States such as Chicago and Detroit.

CEO of King Abdullah Port Jay New said that this new achievement meets the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, and contributes to the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which is to consolidate the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub linking three continents.



He reiterated the port’s aspiration to start receiving shipments from the port of “Mundra” as the main container terminal in the Middle East and North Africa region of the Indus Shipping Lines 2 service, in line with the vision to be an efficient and sustainable global port that provides long-term value to partners.