Riyadh – The Chemical Company for Commercial Investment (CCCI), a subsidiary of Saudi Chemical Company, and Germany-based Hellmann Worldwide Logistics have created a joint venture (JV) for logistic services.

Hellmann – CCCI Healthcare Logistics is the first of its kind in the region's healthcare sector, providing transportation, loading, unloading, warehousing, and distribution services, according to a press release on Thursday.

This step is in line with the National Transformation Programme and the Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 for promoting the Kingdom's logistic position as a hub connecting three continents.

