Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has made significant strides in the maritime transport sector in 2024, with its fleet recording a 6.4% increase in gross tonnage compared to 2023, further solidifying its leadership in the Arab and regional domains.

This achievement also secured the Kingdom the 20th position globally, a step that reaffirms its ambitious aspirations to lead in the maritime sector and international trade.



This milestone aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS), which aims to develop and enhance the efficiency of the maritime fleet according to the highest global standards. These efforts not only boost trade but also contribute to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by diversifying the economy and enhancing the maritime sector’s role in sustainable development.



The authority highlighted the pivotal role of national specialized personnel in the maritime sector, including over 2,000 certified Saudi seafarers, in achieving this progress.

Their technical and practical expertise in managing and advancing maritime operations while ensuring compliance with international standards has significantly enhanced the sector’s competitiveness both regionally and globally.

The Kingdom continues to develop and qualify more national personnel in the maritime sector through specialized training and qualification programs to sustain this progress.



Saudi Arabia remains committed to high-quality investments in the maritime transport sector, leveraging its strategic location as a gateway between continents and its advanced infrastructure to meet the growing needs of global trade.

This direction reflects the Kingdom’s determination to achieve sustainable competitiveness, enhancing its presence on the global maritime transport map not only as a leading regional player but also as a key partner in international trade and a trusted destination for investors in the maritime sector, relying on the efforts of its citizens who form the cornerstone of this success.