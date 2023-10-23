RIYADH — Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef said that Saudi Arabia is certain to become one of the major countries in the world to contribute to supply chains in general.



Addressing the 5th session of the Supply Chains and Logistics Conference 2023 in Riyadh on Sunday, Al-Khorayef highlighted the Kingdom’s distinguished geographical location, saying that it qualifies the Kingdom to reach all countries of the world and allows it to provide the world with many capabilities, apart from its industrial strategy. The conference, the largest gathering of decision makers in the sectors of supply chains, services and logistics, was themed “Towards a sustainable supply chain to boost the circular economy.”



The minister said that the industrial strategy is based on large and strong capacities that make the Kingdom more capable of being in harmony and maximizing economic benefits so that it can leverage the capabilities of the local and regional markets. It also paves way for Saudi Arabia to be a major player to supply many final or intermediate products, the minister said, adding that this can only be achieved with the presence of strong logistical services and the study of supply chains and different value chains.



He stated that there is an initiative by the ministry to study 9,000 products in detail for all supply chains, and where the Kingdom can be a major player through its location, whether from raw materials to conversion into some products that require energy or minerals.



Alkhorayef said that in all the sectors identified by the industrial strategy, there is a clear program for ways for the Kingdom to participate in supply chains. In some sectors, such as petrochemicals, there is the ability to participate in most stages of the chain while in the mining sector, the Kingdom has proven to the world that it is possible for a country alone to maximize the benefits in a total manner.



Regarding the automobile industry, the Kingdom was able to create the sector in a short period, the minister said while adding that it is in discussion with one of the major international automobile companies that has a large market share for manufacturing in the Kingdom

