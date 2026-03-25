RIYADH — The Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) announced the launch of a maritime link with Bahrain. This is through the GULF SHUTTLE shipping service operated by MSC via King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.

The new service is part of MAWANI’s ongoing efforts to enhance maritime connectivity and expand shipping networks. The GULF SHUTTLE service connects King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam with Khalifa bin Salman Port in Bahrain, with a capacity of up to 3,000 standard containers.

This initiative is part of MAWANI’s efforts to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub and a key link connecting three continents.

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