JEDDAH — The Jeddah Transport Company announced that there will be shuttle public transport services between the Sulaymaniyah Station of Haramain High-Speed Train and the Balad downtown area in Jeddah city.



The company will operate 42 shuttle services on a daily basis to and from Balad and Sulaymaniyah station. There will be trips every 50 minutes, at a nominal charge of SR3.45 for one-way travel.



The company stated that the operating time of the bus service will be 17 hours per day, starting from 7.15 in the morning until 12.00 at night. The round trip starts from the Historic Area in Balad, passing through Baghdadiya, King Abdulaziz University, Al-Salam Mall, and finally at Sulaymaniyah station, and then back to Balad on the same track.



It is noteworthy that the buses are designed with a capacity to accommodate 33 passengers, in addition to places designated for people with disabilities, and designated places for travel bags. Tickets for the trip can be purchased through a number of designated sales points or by using the SAPTCO payment application, the company said in a statement.

