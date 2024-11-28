Salik Company partnered with Parkonic to enhance parking payment experiences across the UAE by integrating Salik’s advanced eWallet system, according to a press release.

The two entities secured a five-year contract, during which Parkonic will integrate Salik’s eWallet into the 107 locations it operates in the UAE.

The agreement marks the first time Salik has expanded its service offering outside of Dubai.

Under the terms of the agreement, the DFM-listed company will be a preferred payment channel for its customers at all current and future locations.

For providing the eWallet services, Parkonic will pay Salik a percentage of their share of parking revenue generated through the Salik eWallet.

The solution is expected to be available for Parkonic’s 135,000 parking spaces during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, CEO of Salik, said: “Our strategic partnership with Parkonic will facilitate advanced parking payment solutions across approximately 135,000 spaces and 107 locations in the UAE, and marks the first time Salik has expanded beyond the Emirate of Dubai.”

“Not only will this bolster the UAE’s smart city infrastructure, enabling easy, secure and quick access to parking services across the country, but it further accelerates the growth of Salik’s ancillary revenues, a key component of our corporate strategy, with seamless parking solutions an important step in leveraging our unique technology platform beyond the core tolling business,” Al Haddad continued.

Imad Alameddine, CEO of Parkonic, commented: “By aligning our technologies and expertise, we are setting a new benchmark for convenience, efficiency, and sustainability in the region.”

“Parkonic’s plans to enhance AI and integrate blockchain highlight its commitment to transforming urban mobility. By leveraging these technologies, it is solving today’s parking issues while paving the way for smarter cities,” Alameddine added.

Last August, Salik launched two new toll gates at Business Bay and Al Safa South for AED 2.73 billion.

