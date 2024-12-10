Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (Sadafco) has signed a non-binding MoU with Hyperview Logistics Company, owned by Hyperview Mobility based in Shanghai, China, to drive the adoption of hydrogen-powered logistics in Saudi Arabia.

This collaboration marks a significant step toward achieving sustainable transportation and aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The partnership is currently in discussions to explore the possibility of testing hydrogen-powered trucks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said Sadafco in a statement.

It is a testament to Sadafco's commitment to reducing its environmental impact and embracing innovative technologies.

Sadafco said through this deal, it aims to achieve a zero-carbon fleet by 2045, with plans to have 90% of its fleet powered by clean energy by 2035.

This initiative complements its ongoing efforts to test and integrate electric trucks in the Middle East.

Dr Feilong Liu, the CEO of Hyperview Mobility, said: "This collaboration with Sadafco is an exciting opportunity to showcase the potential of hydrogen-powered transportation in one of the world’s most dynamic markets. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for sustainable logistics."

Brian Strong, the Chief Transformation Officer of Sadafco, said: "We are proud to partner with Hyperview in advancing our zero-carbon fleet strategy. This initiative underscores our commitment to sustainability and innovation, paving the way for a cleaner, greener future."

This collaboration with Hyperview, a leader in hydrogen mobility, is set to help Sadafco redefine logistics operations in Saudi Arabia with zero-carbon solutions, he added.

