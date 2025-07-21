Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the improvements of 22 public bus stations across the emirate, including 16 passenger stations and 6 bus depots.

These efforts are part of a strategic plan to expand the public transport network, raise service quality, and provide safe and integrated mobility services that meet the expectations of Dubai’s residents and visitors, said RTA in a statement.

The project involved the upgrade of 16 passenger bus stations, including nine in Deira and seven in Bur Dubai.

Works included refurbishing passenger waiting areas, renovating building façades, modernising infrastructure systems and pavements, and providing prayer areas at selected locations. These stations serve 110 bus routes with a peak-hour capacity of around 710 buses, it stated.

According to RTA, six major bus depots were upgraded in Al Khawaneej, Al Qusais, Al Ruwayah, Al Awir, Jebel Ali, and Al Quoz.

The works involved revamping workshops, preparing dedicated lanes for inspection and maintenance, installing engine washing systems, upgrading driver accommodation facilities, improving lighting and drainage networks, reinforcing security systems infrastructure, and redesigning bus parking areas to maximise operational efficiency, it stated.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at RTA said: "The project complements RTA’s efforts to enhance the public transport infrastructure and encourage residents to use mass transit for their daily commuting."

"The bus depots serve as key hubs for the maintenance and cleaning of the bus fleet, which currently stands at 1,387 buses," noted Al Tayer.

"We were keen to ensure that the role of bus stations goes beyond mere waiting areas to include offering integrated services that make passengers’ journeys easier and more enjoyable through improved facilities, safer and more comfortable environments for all categories of users, especially People of Determination and cyclists, besides targeting seamless integration with Dubai Metro and taxi services," he added.

This project forms part of RTA’s broader vision to strengthen connections between various public transport modes through first and last-mile solutions.

Enhancements promote easier access to stations by supporting pedestrian pathways, bicycle parking, and safe crossings, thereby encouraging the use of sustainable transport options.

The achievement complements previous RTA projects, including the development of modern stations at key locations such as Al Ghubaiba, Union, Al Jafiliya, Oud Metha, Al Satwa, Etisalat, Al Baraha, International City, and Dubai International Airport (Terminal 3).-TradeArabia News Service

