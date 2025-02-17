RIYADH — The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has announced that Riyadh Metro has recorded 18 million users in 75 days since its launch on December 1, 2024, completing over 162,000 trips and covering 4.5 million kilometers across its six metro lines.



The Blue Line (Al Olaya-Al Batha corridor) has been the busiest route, with 10 million passengers traveling.



The King Abdullah Financial District Station recorded the highest footfall, with over 3 million users passing through its gates.



This milestone comes after the full activationof all six Riyadh Metro lines, culminating with the opening of the Orange Line (Line 3) on January 5, 2025.



The phased launch of the metro network started on December 1, 2024, with the opening of the Blue Line (Line 1), Yellow Line (Line 4), and Purple Line (Line 6). This was followed by the Red Line (Line 2) and Green Line (Line 5) on December 15, before the final Orange Line activation on January 5, 2025.



With all six lines fully operational, the Riyadh Metro — the largest in the Middle East and the world’s longest driverless train system — now spans 176 kilometers and serves 85 stations, including four major hubs.



Passengers can plan routes and purchase tickets via the Darb app, at ticket offices, self-service kiosks in metro stations, or through digital payment methods, including bank cards, credit cards, and smart devices.



The Riyadh Metro is a cornerstone of the city’s public transport expansion, designed to enhance mobility, reduce congestion, and support sustainable urban growth in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

