RIYADH — The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) announced the start of implementing the projects under the Second Group of the Riyadh Ring Roads and Main Axes Development Program.

These include eight projects at a total cost exceeding SR8 billion, as part of the program launched by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, who is also chairman of the Board of Directors of RCRC.



The program aimed to strengthen the transportation system in the capital, improving the connection between various roads, and preparing it to be a major center for providing sustainable transportation and logistics services in the Middle East region, in addition to elevating the capital to the leading position it deserves as one of the world's major cities, in line with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 programs.



The projects of the second group of the roads program include the following:



1 - Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al-Awwal Road Development Project (northern part), with a length of more than 6 km, including the development of two main intersections, the construction of 3 bridges, and a tunnel, and that contributes to raising the road's capacity to 200000 vehicles per day.



2 - Al-Thumama Road Axis Development Project (middle part), with a length of 10 km, including the development of five main intersections and the construction of 11 bridges and five tunnels, which contributes to raising the road's capacity to 200000 vehicles per day.



3 - Imam Abdullah bin Saud Road Development Project, with a length of 9 km, including the development of four main intersections, the construction of three bridges, and two tunnels, which contributes to raising the road's capacity to 200,000 vehicles per day.



4 - Dirab Road Development Project, with a length of 9 km, including the development of two main intersections, and the construction of nine bridges, which contributes to raising the road's capacity to 340,000 vehicles per day.



5 - Imam Muslim Road Development Project, with a length of 12 km, including the development of four main intersections, and the construction of four bridges. This contributes to raising the road's capacity to 200,000 vehicles per day, as the road will represent the future extension of Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al-Awwal Road Axis to the south.



6 - The road network development project surrounding King Abdullah Financial Center, with a length of 20 km, including the development of three main intersections and the construction of 19 bridges, with the aim of facilitating access to the financial center.



7 - Project to implement a bridge at the intersection of King Salman Road with Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Road, which includes the implementation of a bridge from King Salman Road in the east to Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Road in the north, with the aim of enhancing the flow of traffic and raising its efficiency.



8 - Project of engineering modifications for crowded sites "first package", which includes improving a group of spots that witness traffic congestion during peak times.



In light of the impact of these projects on roads, traffic, and neighboring residents, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City has developed an integrated plan to manage traffic diversions on the roads that will witness the implementation of project works, in partnership with the relevant authorities in the Riyadh city, with the aim of achieving the greatest degree of traffic flow during the implementation period.



The Riyadh Ring Roads and Main Axes Development Program will contribute to keeping pace with the city's increasing population growth, enhancing the connection of its parts, improving traffic, raising the average speed of movement, reducing travel time on the road network, accommodating transit through the city, and facilitating access to destinations witnessing the implementation of major qualitative projects.



The period of implementation of these projects is expected to take three years.

The RCRC announced the start of implementing the first group projects of the program to develop the main and ring roads on August 14, 2024, which included four projects at a total cost of SR13 billion.

The start of implementing the subsequent phases of the program will be announced later.

