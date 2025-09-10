Doha, Qatar: QTerminals has signed an agreement with GAC in Qatar, a trusted shipping and logistics service provider, for professional hold cleaning services at Hamad Port.

This new partnership enhances QTerminals’ services delivery, enabling vessel operators to benefit from improved readiness, faster turnaround times and higher operational efficiency.

The signing ceremony at QTerminals’ head office in Doha was attended by Charles Meaby, Managing Director of Hamad Port, and Jacob Rubensson, GAC’s General Manager in Qatar, as well as senior officials including Hussain Ahmad Al Maqeef, Executive VP Commercial – Commercial Affairs Sector at Mwani Port Authority, and Abdulhadi Fahad A M Al-Hajri, Business Development and Commercial Director at Hamad Port.

Through this partnership, GAC’s expert team will clean the holds of dry bulk vessels after discharging a wide range of bulk commodities such as coal, pet coke, alumina, and cement to meet international standards. The service is designed for time-critical scenarios, ensuring vessels are promptly ready for their next cargo. This quick turnaround helps owners and operators meet load port schedules within the laycan period, reducing delays and saving costs.

The introduction of this new service reinforces Hamad Port’s position as one of the region’s premier gateways and is expected to attract more vessels to Qatar and boost customer satisfaction. It also reflects QTerminals’ commitment to continuously expanding value-added services and supporting Qatar’s vision to become a leading maritime and logistics hub within the GCC.

