Doha, Qatar: QTerminals, a leading port and terminal operator has achieved a significant milestone by handling the highest ever volume of transshipment containers in the first three quarters of this year.

In a post on its X platform, QTerminals noted that it is proud to announce a historic achievement in the first three quarters of 2024 at Hamad Port, handling an unprecedented 254,094 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of international transshipment containers—marking the highest volume of transshipment containers ever recorded in the port’s history.

This milestone reinforces Hamad Port’s commitment to operational excellence and positions Qatar as a pivotal player in the global maritime logistics landscape, it added.

Hamad Port’s strategic geographical location offers opportunities to create cargo movement towards the upper Gulf, supporting countries such as Kuwait and Iraq, and south towards Oman.

The port keeps moving forward firmly towards a more powerful position as one of the key ports in the Middle East and the region. It targets achieving a more efficient logistics services industry in the country and the transformation into a leading global trade hub, thus enhancing its economic diversification plans in step with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

In September 2024, Hamad Port received 126 vessels, while the containers, bulk, breakbulk and RORO handled during the month stood at 123,217 TEUs, 63,600 F/T (freight tonnes), 78,822 F/T and 10,304 units respectively.

With state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology, Hamad Port, Qatar’s main gateway to world trade ensures swift and secure handling of cargo, saving time and effort.

QTerminals announced in August 2024 that it has reached a significant milestone by exceeding 10 million twenty-foot equivalent units at its flagship facility, Hamad Port, since the start of operations. This landmark achievement underscores the port’s pivotal role in global maritime logistics and its continued growth and success in the industry.

Since starting operations in 2016, Hamad Port has rapidly evolved into a critical hub for international shipping, catering to the needs of all major global shipping lines. The state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional service offerings at Hamad Port have earned the trust from the shipping community, leading to this remarkable accomplishment. It remains committed to enhancing its services and expanding its capabilities at all its business units across the world.

Meanwhile the Hamad, Ruwais and Doha ports witnessed a robust 30 percent surge in transshipment volumes in the first nine months of this year compared to the same period last year.

The rise in volume shows that the country is fast becoming a regional trade hub, according to Mwani Qatar.

The maritime sector of the country remains strong as the ports handled 1,093,498 TEUs containers, received 1,336,112 tonnes of general and bulk cargo shipments, 82,296 RORO units of vehicles, 430,930 heads of livestock and 206,462 tonnes of building materials from January to September 2024.

While the number of ships calling on Qatar’s three ports stood at 2,045 in the first nine months period.

