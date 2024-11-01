Baghdad - Minister of Transport HE Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti participated in the second quartet Ministerial Council meeting on the Development Road project and Al-Faw Port development, in Baghdad, Iraq.

The meeting was attended by Iraqi Minister of Transport Razzaq Muhaibas Al-Saadawi, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, and Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments in the strategic Development Road project, with project consultants presenting updates on railroad and highway construction progress. A quartet ministerial communiqué was signed, endorsing a coordinated structure for project management and governance.

The communiqué urged participating states to enhance information exchange, intensify efforts to achieve the project’s objectives, and explore various railroad and land connection alternatives to bolster economic and trade relations both regionally and globally, while improving passenger and freight transport.

The Development Road is set to link the Grand Al-Faw Port to Turkey’s border through a 1,200-kilometer railroad and highway network, facilitating efficient movement of goods and passengers across the region.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Qatar Tribune