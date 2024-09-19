Doha: Snoonu, a leading Qatari delivery and e-commerce platform, participated as the official startup partner at ConteQ Expo 2024, proudly showcasing its cutting-edge Falcon Flex logistics system. As one of the region’s premier technology exhibitions, ConteQ provided the ideal platform for Snoonu to demonstrate how Falcon Flex is transforming delivery operations and contributing to the country’s digital evolution.

Falcon Flex, the backbone of Snoonu’s logistics operations, is an advanced AI-driven system designed to automate and optimise the delivery process. The platform manages all aspects of Snoonu’s operations, including real-time tracking of drivers, automatic order assignment, and smart allocation of deliveries based on driver location and order type. With no manual intervention required, Falcon Flex ensures precise and efficient deliveries.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).