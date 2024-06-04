Doha, Qatar: Hamad, Ruwais and Doha ports registered a strong performance in May 2024 after witnessing significant growth in handling volumes of cargo compared to the last year, according to Mwani Qatar.

The general and bulk cargo handling increased significantly in May 2024, recording a surge of 158 percent compared to last May. RORO units, live stock and vessels also increased by 71 percent, 19 percent and 7 percent respectively, Mwani Qatar stated on its X platform, yesterday.

The general and bulk cargoes handled through the three ports stood at 213,492 tonnes in May 2024. The ports received 242 vessels in May 2024, while the containers, RORO, livestock and building materials handled during the same period accounted for 123,530 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), 10,632 units, 58,374 heads and 40,049 tonnes respectively.

Mwani Qatar ports handled 351,564 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) containers in first quarter (Q1/January to March) of 2024 registering a growth of 4 percent compared to the same period last year. The ports also recorded rise of 46 percent in livestock, 4 percent in RORO units, and 6 percent in building materials in Q1.

The number of ships calling on Qatar’s three ports stood at 647 in the first quarter, while the ports received 367,350 tonnes of general and bulk cargo shipments, 19,200 units of RORO vehicles, 221,125 heads of livestock and 142,886 tonnes of building materials in the review period.

With its expanding network & state-of-the-art infrastructure, Hamad Port ensures the smooth flow of goods and transshipment across its various terminals. Catering to both domestic and international clientele, the port delivers exceptional services, thereby substantially improving business environments, fostering growth opportunities, and bolstering Qatar’s position in the global market.

Hamad Port keeps moving forward firmly towards more powerful position as one of the key ports in the Middle East and the region. It targets achieving a more efficient logistics services industry in Qatar and the transformation into a leading global trade hub, thus enhancing its economic diversification plans in step with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

With state-of-the-art facilities and cutting edge technology, Hamad Port, Qatar’s main gateway to world trade ensures swift and secure handling of cargo, saving time and effort. The dedicated team of professionals is committed to providing exceptional service, ensuring customers a smooth experience from start to finish.

Separately, according to QTerminals X platform, Hamad Port received 129 vessels in May 2024, while the containers, bulk, breakbulk and RORO handled stood at 122,238 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), 52,654 F/T (freight tonnes), 136,716 F/T and 10,610 units respectively.

In April 2024, Hamad Port’s performance indicated that it received as many as 117 vessels, handled 85,715 TEUs containers; 92,400 freight tonnes of bulk cargo; 122,765 F/T breakbulk; and 10,411 RORO units. Recently, QTerminals set a new industry standard for RORO handling. QTerminals handled, in its Hamad Port operations, the highest number of RORO units from a single vessel in the port’s history. The record-breaking RORO handling comprised a diverse array of heavy machinery, chain equipment, and small vehicles, reflecting the port’s versatility in handling a wide range of cargo types. This achievement reflects QTerminals ’commitment to efficiency, reliability, and exceeding customer expectations.

The maritime transport sector is committed to developing and modernising the sector in line with Ministry of Transport’s strategic plans aiming at ensuring a safe maritime navigation that meets all safety requirements and obligations, and keeping pace with international maritime developments through creative and effective application of international maritime instruments and observation of emerging trends.

