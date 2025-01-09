Qatar - Container, RORO (vehicle) and livestock movements through Qatar's ports saw brisk growth during 2024 as Hamad Port emerged as a key transshipment hub in the region, according to official data.



The positive yearly trajectory in vital parameters of maritime sector comes amidst the country's growing international trade to support its strong economic growth, especially in the non-energy private sector.



As many as 2,803 ships had called on Qatar's three ports during 2024, which showed rose 1.28% over the previous year. The maximum number of ships berthed was in December and the lowest of 192 in April.



The three ports were seen handling 130,684 vehicles (RORO) during 2024, which registered a 62.18% increase year-on-year. The RORO movement through three ports reached the maximum of 27,795 units in November 2024 and the lowest of 19,573 units in April 2024.



RORO ships – which are designed to transport vehicles like cars, trucks, and motorcycles -- feature ramps that allow vehicles to drive directly on and off, eliminating the need for cranes and making it an efficient way to move cargo across the seas.



The National Planning Council data reveals robust year-on-year growth in the registration of new vehicles for private use and private motorcycles, trailers and heavy equipment during majority of the months in 2024.



The container handling through the three ports stood at 1.46mn TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) during 2024, which was up 9.55% on an annualised basis. The container movement recorded the maximum of 144,884 TEUs in June 2024 and the lowest of 87,005 in April 2024.



The container terminals have been designed to address the increasing trade volume, enhance ease of doing business and support economic diversification, which is one of the most vital goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.



With a stacking area of 176,000 sqm, the container terminal 2 or CT2 is equipped with the latest advanced technology, including remote-operated ship-to-shore cranes, hybrid rubber-tyred gantries, and electric tractors.



Hamad Port, which celebrated a huge milestone of exceeding 10mn TEUs since beginning operations in 2016, has rapidly evolved into a critical hub for international shipping, catering to the needs of all major global shipping lines.



In 2024, Mwani Qatar achieved a 23% jump in transshipment cargo against the previous year, underscoring the growing prominence and trust that Hamad Port enjoys among global shipping lines as a key transshipment hub in the region, it said in its social medial handle X.



The three ports were seen handling 543,713 livestock heads during 2024, which zoomed 22.46% on a yearly basis. The livestock movement through three ports saw the highest at 118,569 heads in March 2024 and the lowest of 19,573 heads in April 2024.



The general cargo handled through three ports stood at 1.66mn freight tonnes during 2024, which however registered a 63.26% plunge year-on-year. The general and bulk cargo through the three ports was the highest in April 2024 when it was 235,432 freight tonnes and the lowest in June 2024 when it was 56,934 freight tonnes.



The building materials handled amounted to 247,543 tonnes during 2024, showing a 53.15% slump on an annualised basis. This comes amidst the rebound of business activities, especially in the construction and real estate sectors.



The building materials traffic witnessed the maximum of 52,242 tonnes in March 2024 and two months (September and October) had seen no movements.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

