Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is expanding the service of the Lusail Tram starting tomorrow, April 8. It will operate the Pink Line service and all the Orange Line stations.

Ten new Orange Line stations are coming to service: Naifa, Fox Hills – South, Downtown Lusail, Al Khayl Street, Fox Hills – North, Crescent Park – North, Rawdat Lusail, Erkiyah, Lusail Stadium, and Al Yasmeen.

All Pink Line stations are to be operated in this phase as well, from Legtaifiya to Seef Lusail – North, except for Al Sa’ad Plaza, which will come to service later. The Pink Line service in operation will include 10 stations. In total, the number of new stations coming into service rises to 14, taking the total number of operational stations in Lusail Tram to 21.

Lusail Tram service runs seven days a week with the same service hours as the Doha Metro: Saturday through Wednesday from 5:30am to 12 midnight. On Thursdays, the service runs from 05:30am to 1am and on Fridays from 2pm to 1am.

With the Pink Line service and Orange Line stations coming into service, the public will be able to use the tram to travel directly to several areas and destinations in Lusail, including Al Seef, Crescent Park, Lusail Boulevard, Al Maha Island, and others, as well as connect to the Metro network via Legtaifiya Station.

This comes in consistent with MOT’s plans of providing an integrated, sustainable, eco-friendly, and multimodal public transit system.

Lusail City, just north of Doha, is a visionary waterfront development currently under construction.

Designed to be an environmental and self-sustaining community, the city will have residential and commercial developments, including schools, medical facilities, shopping centres and more.

In line with the vision of Lusail, the Lusail Tram network serves the residents of the city by providing an environmentally-friendly mode of transportation that not only connects destinations within Lusail but also to Doha by way of the Doha Metro.

The Lusail Tram project is one of the pillars of the integrated transport system. Lusail Tram is a fully integrated railway and one of the most complex and advanced tram systems in the world, thereby ensuring a very high standard of operations and safety for our customers.

Lusail Tram will be a key player in the overall transportation system once the entire network is opened providing Lusail City with a modern and sustainable transport network.

Lusail Tram trains are both eco- and user-friendly, providing a greener, more efficient option than cars. Each tram train consists of 64 seats and a comfortable capacity of 209 passengers in both Standard and Family Class.

