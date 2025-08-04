Qatar: Lusail Tram records 10mln in ridership

Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) has announced that the Lusail Tram network has recorded a new milestone in ridership, transporting more than 10 million passengers since the launch of its service in January 2022.This milestone reflects the growing public confidence in the Lusail Tram system among both residents and visitors, reinforcing its role as a dependable and efficient mode of daily transportation, especially during major events and special occasions throughout the year, the company said in a press release on Saturday.The Lusail Tram service officially commenced in January 2022 with the launch of seven stations on the Orange Line. In April 2024, the network saw a major expansion with the opening of the Pink Line and the completion of all Orange Line stations. Early this year, Qatar Rail further extended the network by inaugurating the Turquoise Line in January 2025.Since the Launch of its services, the Lusail Tram has supported the successful delivery of nearly seven major national and international events, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, New Year celebrations, and more.The integration of the Lusail Tram with the Doha Metro at Legtaifiya and Lusail QNB stations has greatly improved multimodal connectivity across the transit network. This seamless connection allows passengers to transfer effortlessly between the tram and metro systems using a single travel card, without incurring any additional fare. The result is a unified, fare-integrated mobility experience that enhances convenience and accessibility for all commuters.On 18 December 2022, during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final, the Lusail Tram network recorded its highest daily ridership, transporting 33,000 passengers in a single day.According to performance metrics and service quality indicators, the Lusail Tram network has maintained exceptional operational standards since its launch. The overall customer satisfaction rate stands at 99.90 percent, with a total incident frequency rate of 0.00, demonstrating full compliance with the highest international safety standards. The network also achieved 99.18 percent service reliability, 98.10 percent punctuality, and 99.67 percent service availability.Qatar Rail continues to collaborate with the Ministry of Transport and Mowasalat (Karwa) to further enhance the first and last mile connectivity across the tram network. This includes the expansion of the metroexpress service, which plays a key role in supporting tram ridership by providing multiple access options to and from stations. As of now, metroexpress services are available across 12 stations on the Orange and Pink Lines.As an environmentally sustainable transport mode, the Lusail Tram is powered by ground-level electricity supply, features energy-efficient LED lighting, and incorporates advanced electric braking systems.Upon full completion, the Lusail Tram network will consist of 25 stations across four main lines Orange, Pink, Purple, and Turquoise.