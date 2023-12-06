Doha, Qatar: GWC ­– Qatar’s premier logistics and supply chain solutions provider – has announced the inauguration of its latest logistics centres built specially for chemical storage and distribution centre located at Logistics Village Qatar in Doha Industrial Area.

The 16,000m² facility, which has received certifications from Qatar Civil Defence Department (QCDD), the Ministry of Interior, and the Ministry of Environment & Climate Change, will cater for a host of clients in the manufacturing, contracting, automotive, and research and development industries, among others. The facility features both chemical and air-conditioned pallet storage, suitable for storing gases, flammable liquids, flammable solids, oxidising agents, toxic substances, corrosive substances, and dangerous goods.

Ranjeev Menon (pictured), Group CEO, GWC, said: “GWC is proud to unveil this new facility, which will cater for a range of clients across different industries in Qatar. The strategically located warehouse and distribution centre will boost numerous businesses, including a host of micro, small, medium, and large enterprises. This is yet another milestone in the GWC journey as we consolidate our position as the leading logistics and supply chain solutions business in Qatar.”

A host of health and safety features have been implemented at the warehouse, including ATEX-certified explosion-proof electrical and mechanical fittings. The temperature at the warehouse will be maintained at 20°C by a water-cooled air conditioning system. Fire mitigation measures include early suppression fast response roof sprinklers, beam/flame detectors, and CCTV surveillance.

The warehouse also boasts a range of sustainability features, including daylight provision and motion-sensor LED lighting.

GWC has implemented stringent measures for chemical storage at the facility which comply with the UN Globally Harmonised System of Classification and Labelling Chemicals. There are separate storage areas for different classes of chemicals to ensure only compatible products are stored in proximity. The storage layout adheres to guidelines mandated by QCDD. Additionally, the Hazmat warehouse is equipped with a spill containment pit to contain any leaks and prevent environmental contamination. All material handling equipment and racking systems are custom designed to suit the specific conditions required by a chemical storage facility.

